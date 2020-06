Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

11328 Autumn Ash Dr Available 07/27/19 Fantastic 2 story home-corner lot - Wonderful 4 bedroom home on corner lot. Mother-in-law plan with bedroom and full bath down, all other beds and 2nd living up. New AC and upgraded wood flooring and granite counters in kitchen. Excellent location; Akins H.S. Southpark Meadows and more.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4337586)