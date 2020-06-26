Amenities

1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A Available 07/01/19 Heart of Travis Heights Condo - Room with a view anyone? The view from the master and off the back deck is simply gorgeous. Enjoy this awesome condo just minutes from downtown and all of the hot spots. 2 bedrooms, 2 living, a deck perfect for relaxing, granite counters, stainless appliances, walk-in closets. Security deposit due within 24 hrs of approval. Water is included in the rent.

Small dogs only.

$50 application fee.



View this property in VR/360 via http://bit.ly/ReaganTerraceUnitA



