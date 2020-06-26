All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A

1132 Reagan Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Reagan Terrace, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A Available 07/01/19 Heart of Travis Heights Condo - Room with a view anyone? The view from the master and off the back deck is simply gorgeous. Enjoy this awesome condo just minutes from downtown and all of the hot spots. 2 bedrooms, 2 living, a deck perfect for relaxing, granite counters, stainless appliances, walk-in closets. Security deposit due within 24 hrs of approval. Water is included in the rent.
Small dogs only.
$50 application fee.

View this property in VR/360 via http://bit.ly/ReaganTerraceUnitA

(RLNE3973756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A have any available units?
1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A have?
Some of 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A offer parking?
No, 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A have a pool?
No, 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Reagan Terrace Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
