Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11309 Robert Wooding Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 1:29 PM

11309 Robert Wooding Drive

11309 Robert Wooding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11309 Robert Wooding Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Remodeled 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom welcomes you to enjoy all this beautiful house has to offer; recent flooring and neutral paint throughout; updated kitchen with gas stove and new dishwasher opens to breakfast area and living room, perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms upstairs along with a loft. Spacious master bathroom with shower, tub and built -in vanity. 78748 has so much to offer; home is close to popular Moontower Saloon, walking distance to the famous Valentina\'s BBQ and a short drive to South Park Meadows shopping & eateries.
The backyard is a perfect addition to enjoy the nice weather in Austin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11309 Robert Wooding Drive have any available units?
11309 Robert Wooding Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11309 Robert Wooding Drive have?
Some of 11309 Robert Wooding Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11309 Robert Wooding Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11309 Robert Wooding Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11309 Robert Wooding Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11309 Robert Wooding Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11309 Robert Wooding Drive offer parking?
No, 11309 Robert Wooding Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11309 Robert Wooding Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11309 Robert Wooding Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11309 Robert Wooding Drive have a pool?
No, 11309 Robert Wooding Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11309 Robert Wooding Drive have accessible units?
No, 11309 Robert Wooding Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11309 Robert Wooding Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11309 Robert Wooding Drive has units with dishwashers.

