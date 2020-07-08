11309 Robert Wooding Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Remodeled 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom welcomes you to enjoy all this beautiful house has to offer; recent flooring and neutral paint throughout; updated kitchen with gas stove and new dishwasher opens to breakfast area and living room, perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms upstairs along with a loft. Spacious master bathroom with shower, tub and built -in vanity. 78748 has so much to offer; home is close to popular Moontower Saloon, walking distance to the famous Valentina\'s BBQ and a short drive to South Park Meadows shopping & eateries.

The backyard is a perfect addition to enjoy the nice weather in Austin.