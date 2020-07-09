11303 Blackmoor Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel playground tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground tennis court

Hidden Gem! 4 bedroom in the Barrington Oaks neighborhood...Fully remodeled/upgraded in 2018 with new flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and fresh paint. In 78759 with top rated schools (Laurel Mountain/Canyon Vista/Westwood). Easy access to major highways, shopping and restaurants. Oakview neighborhood park is 6 blocks away w/ tennis and playground. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). All co-applicants must complete their apps before the application is considered complete and ready to process. Fast & easy application process!

Hidden Gem! 4 bedroom in the Barrington Oaks neighborhood...Fully remodeled/upgraded in 2018 with new flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and fresh paint. In 78759 with top rated schools (Laurel Mountain/Canyon Vista/Westwood). Easy access to major highways, shopping and restaurants. Oakview neighborhood park is 6 blocks away w/ tennis and playground. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). All co-applicants must complete their apps before the application is considered complete and ready to process. Fast & easy application process!