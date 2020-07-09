All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:20 AM

11303 Blackmoor Drive

11303 Blackmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11303 Blackmoor Drive, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
Hidden Gem! 4 bedroom in the Barrington Oaks neighborhood...Fully remodeled/upgraded in 2018 with new flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and fresh paint. In 78759 with top rated schools (Laurel Mountain/Canyon Vista/Westwood). Easy access to major highways, shopping and restaurants. Oakview neighborhood park is 6 blocks away w/ tennis and playground. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). All co-applicants must complete their apps before the application is considered complete and ready to process. Fast & easy application process!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 Blackmoor Drive have any available units?
11303 Blackmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11303 Blackmoor Drive have?
Some of 11303 Blackmoor Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 Blackmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11303 Blackmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 Blackmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11303 Blackmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11303 Blackmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 11303 Blackmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11303 Blackmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11303 Blackmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 Blackmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 11303 Blackmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11303 Blackmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 11303 Blackmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 Blackmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11303 Blackmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

