Austin, TX
11301 FARRAH LANE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

11301 FARRAH LANE

11301 Farrah Lane · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11301 Farrah Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
Exceptional living is right at your fingertips! Enjoy gorgeous nature trails, beautiful relaxing scenery, entertainment, shopping, recreation and more! It's urban living mixed with outdoor beauty! The community amenities here are dynamite! Head to the gaming room with flatscreen TVs and hang out, utilize the cyber caf&eacute; and business center, work out in the fully equipped fitness center or mingle with friends and neighbors at the outdoor fireplace. You'll also have access to a picnic and pavilion area, a beautiful resort-style pool, conference room, clubhouse and fenced dog run! These gorgeous apartment homes allow for a relaxed carefree lifestyle blended with elegance. Features include track lighting, garden-style bathtubs, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, walk-in closets, walk-in showers, washer and dryers amp; gourmet kitchens! Beautiful inside and out! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 FARRAH LANE have any available units?
11301 FARRAH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11301 FARRAH LANE have?
Some of 11301 FARRAH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 FARRAH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11301 FARRAH LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 FARRAH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11301 FARRAH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11301 FARRAH LANE offer parking?
No, 11301 FARRAH LANE does not offer parking.
Does 11301 FARRAH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11301 FARRAH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 FARRAH LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11301 FARRAH LANE has a pool.
Does 11301 FARRAH LANE have accessible units?
No, 11301 FARRAH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 FARRAH LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11301 FARRAH LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
