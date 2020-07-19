All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11228 Avery Station Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11228 Avery Station Loop
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11228 Avery Station Loop

11228 Avery Station Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11228 Avery Station Loop, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Largest floorpan available in Northwoods at Avery Ranch offers tons of natural light, brand new carpet and beautiful hand scraped wood floors. Large open floor plan with stunning upgrades including hardwood floors, SS Appliances, Silestone Countertops, Plantation Shutters. Yard is maintained by HOA. Amenity center with pool and clubhouse & light rail within walking distance. Furnishings available for use by the tenant. Washer & Dryer stay with the unit! Property is professionally managed.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11228 Avery Station Loop have any available units?
11228 Avery Station Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11228 Avery Station Loop have?
Some of 11228 Avery Station Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11228 Avery Station Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11228 Avery Station Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11228 Avery Station Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 11228 Avery Station Loop is pet friendly.
Does 11228 Avery Station Loop offer parking?
No, 11228 Avery Station Loop does not offer parking.
Does 11228 Avery Station Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11228 Avery Station Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11228 Avery Station Loop have a pool?
Yes, 11228 Avery Station Loop has a pool.
Does 11228 Avery Station Loop have accessible units?
No, 11228 Avery Station Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11228 Avery Station Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 11228 Avery Station Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave
Austin, TX 78759
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St
Austin, TX 78701
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Bridgehead
6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv
Austin, TX 78730
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin