11228 Avery Station Loop

Largest floorpan available in Northwoods at Avery Ranch offers tons of natural light, brand new carpet and beautiful hand scraped wood floors. Large open floor plan with stunning upgrades including hardwood floors, SS Appliances, Silestone Countertops, Plantation Shutters. Yard is maintained by HOA. Amenity center with pool and clubhouse & light rail within walking distance. Furnishings available for use by the tenant. Washer & Dryer stay with the unit! Property is professionally managed.

