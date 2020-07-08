All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:54 PM

11221 American Mustang Loop

11221 American Mustang Loop · No Longer Available
Location

11221 American Mustang Loop, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

Many upgrades on this Highland Homes built last year: 8 ft height doors, prewired security, pot and pan drawer right and left of gas cooktop, under-counter lighting in kitchen. Spacious, open, and airy with lots of natural light. High ceilings. Washer, gas dryer and refrigerator included, not maintained. Great home in NE Travis County, Texas. Great location & easy commutes to Austin International airport (ABIA), Dell Children's Med Ctr, ACC Highland Campus, Domain, downtown Austin, UT Main Campus, Applied Mat'ls off 290. A must see! You won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11221 American Mustang Loop have any available units?
11221 American Mustang Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11221 American Mustang Loop have?
Some of 11221 American Mustang Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11221 American Mustang Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11221 American Mustang Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 American Mustang Loop pet-friendly?
No, 11221 American Mustang Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11221 American Mustang Loop offer parking?
Yes, 11221 American Mustang Loop offers parking.
Does 11221 American Mustang Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11221 American Mustang Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 American Mustang Loop have a pool?
No, 11221 American Mustang Loop does not have a pool.
Does 11221 American Mustang Loop have accessible units?
No, 11221 American Mustang Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 American Mustang Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11221 American Mustang Loop has units with dishwashers.

