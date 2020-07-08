11221 American Mustang Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Many upgrades on this Highland Homes built last year: 8 ft height doors, prewired security, pot and pan drawer right and left of gas cooktop, under-counter lighting in kitchen. Spacious, open, and airy with lots of natural light. High ceilings. Washer, gas dryer and refrigerator included, not maintained. Great home in NE Travis County, Texas. Great location & easy commutes to Austin International airport (ABIA), Dell Children's Med Ctr, ACC Highland Campus, Domain, downtown Austin, UT Main Campus, Applied Mat'ls off 290. A must see! You won't be disappointed.