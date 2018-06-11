1122 Shady Ln

Amenities

About Me



You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.



Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances



Washer & Dryer machines in every home



Wood-look flooring in kitchen, living room & bedrooms



Pre-wired intrusion alarm systems



Custom island pendants



36" garden tubs



SOS amp w/ speakers & media connections in living room *



Attached fenced yards



Farmhouse style sink



Custom Quartz Countertops & Islands



Black-out solar shades in each bedroom



USB charging outlets



Frameless, glass enclosed walk-in showers



Built-in desks & bookcases



Stoop entry or private balcony



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Direct Connectivity to Govalle Park & Walnut Creek Trail



Courtyard loungers & co-working tables



Business center with internet capabilities



Outdoor living room with TV, dining areas & lounge seating



Designated yoga & spin studio



Bicycle storage area with repair station



Parcel pick-up available 24/7



Smoke-free environment



Tri-level pool with cascading water features



Expansive clubhouse with game area & fire place



Two outdoor kitchens with gas-grills



Upscale fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment



Pet-friendly with fenced dog park & pet washing station



Electronic home entry locks



Complimentary Wi-Fi in interior amenity areas







