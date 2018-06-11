All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1122 Shady Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1122 Shady Ln
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

1122 Shady Ln

1122 Shady Lane · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Johnston Terrace
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1122 Shady Lane, Austin, TX 78721
Johnston Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
yoga
About Me

You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.

Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened.  The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances

Washer & Dryer machines in every home

Wood-look flooring in kitchen, living room & bedrooms

Pre-wired intrusion alarm systems

Custom island pendants

36" garden tubs 

SOS amp w/ speakers & media connections in living room *

Attached fenced yards 

Farmhouse style sink

Custom Quartz Countertops & Islands

Black-out solar shades in each bedroom

USB charging outlets

Frameless, glass enclosed walk-in showers 

Built-in desks & bookcases 

Stoop entry or private balcony 

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Direct Connectivity to Govalle Park & Walnut Creek Trail

Courtyard loungers & co-working tables

Business center with internet capabilities

Outdoor living room with TV, dining areas & lounge seating

Designated yoga & spin studio

Bicycle storage area with repair station

Parcel pick-up available 24/7

Smoke-free environment

Tri-level pool with cascading water features

Expansive clubhouse with game area & fire place

Two outdoor kitchens with gas-grills

Upscale fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment

Pet-friendly with fenced dog park & pet washing station

Electronic home entry locks

Complimentary Wi-Fi in interior amenity areas

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Shady Ln have any available units?
1122 Shady Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Shady Ln have?
Some of 1122 Shady Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Shady Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Shady Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Shady Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Shady Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Shady Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Shady Ln does offer parking.
Does 1122 Shady Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 Shady Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Shady Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1122 Shady Ln has a pool.
Does 1122 Shady Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 1122 Shady Ln has accessible units.
Does 1122 Shady Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Shady Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1122 Shady Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tree
3715 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Lexington Hills
2430 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln
Austin, TX 78746
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln
Austin, TX 78757

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity