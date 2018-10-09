All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 30 2020

11212 Drumellan Street

11212 Drumellan Street · No Longer Available
Location

11212 Drumellan Street, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Austin, TX. This gorgeous home hard wood flooring and a large eat-in kitchen that feeds into the living room with plenty of counter and cabinet space, as well as granite counter tops. Large master bedroom with separate tub and shower as well as vanity sinks. The upstairs features a large game room perfect for movie nights. The house also has a large backyard as well as a two car garage with plenty of storage space. The neighborhood has plenty of amenities, including a pool, volleyball court, and gym! Cats and Dogs welcome!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11212 Drumellan Street have any available units?
11212 Drumellan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11212 Drumellan Street have?
Some of 11212 Drumellan Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11212 Drumellan Street currently offering any rent specials?
11212 Drumellan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11212 Drumellan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11212 Drumellan Street is pet friendly.
Does 11212 Drumellan Street offer parking?
Yes, 11212 Drumellan Street offers parking.
Does 11212 Drumellan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11212 Drumellan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11212 Drumellan Street have a pool?
Yes, 11212 Drumellan Street has a pool.
Does 11212 Drumellan Street have accessible units?
No, 11212 Drumellan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11212 Drumellan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11212 Drumellan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

