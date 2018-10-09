11212 Drumellan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking pool garage volleyball court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Austin, TX. This gorgeous home hard wood flooring and a large eat-in kitchen that feeds into the living room with plenty of counter and cabinet space, as well as granite counter tops. Large master bedroom with separate tub and shower as well as vanity sinks. The upstairs features a large game room perfect for movie nights. The house also has a large backyard as well as a two car garage with plenty of storage space. The neighborhood has plenty of amenities, including a pool, volleyball court, and gym! Cats and Dogs welcome!

Contact us to schedule a showing.