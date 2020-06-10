11205 Blairview LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room pool

Light & bright! Come take a look at this Hillcrest gem of a home & be only a short distance to the area pool. A wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with plenty of living/entertainment space downstairs & more than GENEROUS sized bedrooms & large game room up. Don't miss seeing the master closet! Kitchen has both an island & long breakfast bar PLUS large walk through pantry. Fridge incl w/double filtration. Screened in porch is perfect for private gatherings. See for yourself before it's gone!