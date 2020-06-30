All apartments in Austin
11203 RR 2222 903
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

11203 RR 2222 903

11203 Ranch Road 2222 · No Longer Available
Location

11203 Ranch Road 2222, Austin, TX 78730

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Large 3 Story Townhouse - Property Id: 22135

Large condo with garage and bonus room (could be 2nd bed, office, etc) on ground floor with access to covered patio and backyard! Open plan living area with fireplace, deck and half bath. Private Master Suite on separate floor. No neighbors above or below! Gated town home community offers resort-style pool, spa, 24/7 fitness center & clubhouse. Conveniently located near Lake Travis & shopping, dining and entertainment along 620. Easy access to 2222 & 620, short commute to downtown Austin. Free Cable and internet included! Available Now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/22135p
Property Id 22135

(RLNE5058634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11203 RR 2222 903 have any available units?
11203 RR 2222 903 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11203 RR 2222 903 have?
Some of 11203 RR 2222 903's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11203 RR 2222 903 currently offering any rent specials?
11203 RR 2222 903 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11203 RR 2222 903 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11203 RR 2222 903 is pet friendly.
Does 11203 RR 2222 903 offer parking?
Yes, 11203 RR 2222 903 offers parking.
Does 11203 RR 2222 903 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11203 RR 2222 903 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11203 RR 2222 903 have a pool?
Yes, 11203 RR 2222 903 has a pool.
Does 11203 RR 2222 903 have accessible units?
No, 11203 RR 2222 903 does not have accessible units.
Does 11203 RR 2222 903 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11203 RR 2222 903 has units with dishwashers.
