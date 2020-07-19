All apartments in Austin
1119 Shady Ln

1119 Shady Lane · (512) 790-6656
Location

1119 Shady Lane, Austin, TX 78721
Johnston Terrace

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
yoga
Apartment Amenities

Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances

Washer & Dryer machines in every home

Wood-look flooring in kitchen, living room & bedrooms

Pre-wired intrusion alarm systems

Custom island pendants

36" garden tubs 

SOS amp w/ speakers & media connections in living room *

Attached fenced yards 

Farmhouse style sink

Custom Quartz Countertops & Islands

Black-out solar shades in each bedroom

USB charging outlets

Frameless, glass enclosed walk-in showers 

Built-in desks & bookcases 

Stoop entry or private balcony 

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Direct Connectivity to Govalle Park & Walnut Creek Trail

Courtyard loungers & co-working tables

Business center with internet capabilities

Outdoor living room with TV, dining areas & lounge seating

Designated yoga & spin studio

Bicycle storage area with repair station

Parcel pick-up available 24/7

Smoke-free environment

Tri-level pool with cascading water features

Expansive clubhouse with game area & fire place

Two outdoor kitchens with gas-grills

Upscale fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment

Pet-friendly with fenced dog park & pet washing station

Electronic home entry locks

Complimentary Wi-Fi in interior amenity areas

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

