1119 Shady Ln

About Me
You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.
Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances
Washer & Dryer machines in every home
Wood-look flooring in kitchen, living room & bedrooms
Pre-wired intrusion alarm systems
Custom island pendants
36" garden tubs
SOS amp w/ speakers & media connections in living room *
Attached fenced yards
Farmhouse style sink
Custom Quartz Countertops & Islands
Black-out solar shades in each bedroom
USB charging outlets
Frameless, glass enclosed walk-in showers
Built-in desks & bookcases
Stoop entry or private balcony
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Direct Connectivity to Govalle Park & Walnut Creek Trail
Courtyard loungers & co-working tables
Business center with internet capabilities
Outdoor living room with TV, dining areas & lounge seating
Designated yoga & spin studio
Bicycle storage area with repair station
Parcel pick-up available 24/7
Smoke-free environment
Tri-level pool with cascading water features
Expansive clubhouse with game area & fire place
Two outdoor kitchens with gas-grills
Upscale fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment
Pet-friendly with fenced dog park & pet washing station
Electronic home entry locks
Complimentary Wi-Fi in interior amenity areas