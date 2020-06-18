All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:49 PM

11129 Alterra Pkwy

11129 Alterra Parkway · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11129 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You have got a unique sense for taste. For every wine you drink, you can determine which region of rural France it came from, when the wine was made, what the temperature was like, and even the inclination of the ground in which each grape was harvested. You can scope that plain red painting at that innocuous garage sale down the road, and realize it's none other than Anna's Light by Barnett Newman, worth a cool $105.7 million.

You even know which German 17th century classical composer was the inspiration for that unusually catchy elevator music. But most importantly, you can tell that this specific apartment is the one which is worthy of your sharp sense of style.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Ceiling fans

Built-In Bookshelves

Self Cleaning Oven

W/D Hookups

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Cable Ready

Dishwasher

Air Conditioning

Wheelchair Access

Private Patio/Balcony

Frost Free Refrigerator

Ice Maker

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Gated Entrance

Laundry Facilities

Public Transportation

Fitness Center

Swimming Pool

All Size Pets

Major Employer Discount

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11129 Alterra Pkwy have any available units?
11129 Alterra Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11129 Alterra Pkwy have?
Some of 11129 Alterra Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11129 Alterra Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
11129 Alterra Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11129 Alterra Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 11129 Alterra Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 11129 Alterra Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 11129 Alterra Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 11129 Alterra Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11129 Alterra Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11129 Alterra Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 11129 Alterra Pkwy has a pool.
Does 11129 Alterra Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 11129 Alterra Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 11129 Alterra Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11129 Alterra Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
