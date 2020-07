Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous home with NOT CARPET AT ALL. Features Beautiful Kitchen with granite counter tops great size pantry, Open floor plan from kitchen to living room Formal dinning perfect for entertaining.Master suite has a walk-in closet Full size bathroom completed redone with double sink extender shower.Home has automatic sprinkle system,Walking distance to pool & Elementary school. Closed to major Hwy 290,I 35 and Only 12 Minutes to Downtown Austin. Must See this one won't last.