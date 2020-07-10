All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1104 Larkins Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1104 Larkins Ln
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1104 Larkins Ln

1104 Larkins Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Copperfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1104 Larkins Lane, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/21/20 Single Family Home in N.E. Austin - Property Id: 293199

Nice family home with 2 car garage, large fenced back yard in a quiet neighborhood. Recently remodled kitchen. Laminate and tile floors throughout. Screen room in the back just off the dining area. Large living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. 2 car attached garage with storage room. Storage shed in back yard. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. All LED lighting.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293199
Property Id 293199

(RLNE5830172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Larkins Ln have any available units?
1104 Larkins Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Larkins Ln have?
Some of 1104 Larkins Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Larkins Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Larkins Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Larkins Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Larkins Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Larkins Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Larkins Ln offers parking.
Does 1104 Larkins Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Larkins Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Larkins Ln have a pool?
No, 1104 Larkins Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Larkins Ln have accessible units?
No, 1104 Larkins Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Larkins Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Larkins Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Addison at Kramer Station
2601 Esperanza Crossing
Austin, TX 78758
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street
Austin, TX 78717
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin