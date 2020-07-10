1104 Larkins Ln

Amenities
Available 06/21/20 Single Family Home in N.E. Austin - Property Id: 293199
Nice family home with 2 car garage, large fenced back yard in a quiet neighborhood. Recently remodled kitchen. Laminate and tile floors throughout. Screen room in the back just off the dining area. Large living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. 2 car attached garage with storage room. Storage shed in back yard. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. All LED lighting.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293199
Property Id 293199
(RLNE5830172)