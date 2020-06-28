All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 28 2019

1104 Blair Way

1104 Blair Way · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Blair Way, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Trendy, Modern, 2009 Austin two storey home for lease in 78704 Bouldin Creek hip neighborhood situated perfectly between SoLa and SoCo. Built in 2009, it's located less than 10 minutes from Town Lake and downtown. Walk, Run or bike to coffee shops, local restaurants, food trailers, neighborhood bars, grocery, tennis courts, pools, parks, St. Edwards and more. Relaxed, pet-friendly neighborhood with a community dog park. Walking to Bus # 5 to downtown - just steps away from the home. Friendly community has mostly single young professionals and young couples. Great roommate floor plan with bedrooms that don't share walls.

Home has an attached garage with a fenced-in yard and a covered patio and deck that's perfect for entertaining. There is also ample additional parking around the house.

Open kitchen with hardwood flooring through the entire first floor extending all the way up the stairs. First storey also includes an extra half bath for guests. Second storey has two bedrooms with cathedral ceilings and en-suite spacious bathrooms including large walk-in closets with plenty of shelves.

The kitchen has custom cabinets, silestone countertops, glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. It's also wired for surround sound. Washer/dryer hookup situated on the second storey for easier access. To add to that, the home fits perfectly with feng shui principles for positive outcomes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Blair Way have any available units?
1104 Blair Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Blair Way have?
Some of 1104 Blair Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Blair Way currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Blair Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Blair Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Blair Way is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Blair Way offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Blair Way offers parking.
Does 1104 Blair Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 Blair Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Blair Way have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Blair Way has a pool.
Does 1104 Blair Way have accessible units?
No, 1104 Blair Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Blair Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Blair Way has units with dishwashers.
