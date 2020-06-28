1104 Blair Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Trendy, Modern, 2009 Austin two storey home for lease in 78704 Bouldin Creek hip neighborhood situated perfectly between SoLa and SoCo. Built in 2009, it's located less than 10 minutes from Town Lake and downtown. Walk, Run or bike to coffee shops, local restaurants, food trailers, neighborhood bars, grocery, tennis courts, pools, parks, St. Edwards and more. Relaxed, pet-friendly neighborhood with a community dog park. Walking to Bus # 5 to downtown - just steps away from the home. Friendly community has mostly single young professionals and young couples. Great roommate floor plan with bedrooms that don't share walls.



Home has an attached garage with a fenced-in yard and a covered patio and deck that's perfect for entertaining. There is also ample additional parking around the house.



Open kitchen with hardwood flooring through the entire first floor extending all the way up the stairs. First storey also includes an extra half bath for guests. Second storey has two bedrooms with cathedral ceilings and en-suite spacious bathrooms including large walk-in closets with plenty of shelves.



The kitchen has custom cabinets, silestone countertops, glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. It's also wired for surround sound. Washer/dryer hookup situated on the second storey for easier access. To add to that, the home fits perfectly with feng shui principles for positive outcomes.