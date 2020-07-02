All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11017 HELMS DEEP DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11017 HELMS DEEP DR
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

11017 HELMS DEEP DR

11017 Helms Deep Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11017 Helms Deep Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11017 Helms Deep - 1353 sq. ft. - $1475.00 - 3+-2-2, 1353 sq. ft. near 290/130. Home has had a full paint, blinds, vinyl plank in bedrooms with open floor-plan. Garage access through laundry room, covered patio & open field behind you! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE4722379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11017 HELMS DEEP DR have any available units?
11017 HELMS DEEP DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11017 HELMS DEEP DR have?
Some of 11017 HELMS DEEP DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11017 HELMS DEEP DR currently offering any rent specials?
11017 HELMS DEEP DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11017 HELMS DEEP DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11017 HELMS DEEP DR is pet friendly.
Does 11017 HELMS DEEP DR offer parking?
Yes, 11017 HELMS DEEP DR offers parking.
Does 11017 HELMS DEEP DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11017 HELMS DEEP DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11017 HELMS DEEP DR have a pool?
No, 11017 HELMS DEEP DR does not have a pool.
Does 11017 HELMS DEEP DR have accessible units?
No, 11017 HELMS DEEP DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11017 HELMS DEEP DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11017 HELMS DEEP DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Tree
3715 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln
Austin, TX 78749
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin