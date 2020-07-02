11017 HELMS DEEP DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11017 Helms Deep - 1353 sq. ft. - $1475.00 - 3+-2-2, 1353 sq. ft. near 290/130. Home has had a full paint, blinds, vinyl plank in bedrooms with open floor-plan. Garage access through laundry room, covered patio & open field behind you! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE4722379)