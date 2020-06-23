11000 Claywood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Two Story Home, ~2400 Square Feet, For Rent - Amazing two-story home for rent, in the shadow of Graham Elementary School. Very convenient to I-35, as well as 290, 183 and SH-130. Close to major tech employers (Samsung, Dell and Applied Materials), as well as University of Texas.



A total of four bedrooms, all upstairs. Master Bedroom has an en suite bathroom with two sinks, jet tub and standing shower, as well as large walk-in closet. All new carpeting on the second floor.



Ground floor has new flooring as well (in the living and dining rooms), and dining room / living room have an open concept. Galley kitchen has room for kitchen table, and access to two-car garage, and washer/dryer in room with ample storage space.



Kitchen leads out to spacious fenced-in back yard, complete with a persimmon tree to provide fruit in the later months.



(RLNE3799485)