11000 Claywood Drive

Amenities
Spacious Two Story Home, ~2400 Square Feet, For Rent - Amazing two-story home for rent, in the shadow of Graham Elementary School. Very convenient to I-35, as well as 290, 183 and SH-130. Close to major tech employers (Samsung, Dell and Applied Materials), as well as University of Texas.
A total of four bedrooms, all upstairs. Master Bedroom has an en suite bathroom with two sinks, jet tub and standing shower, as well as large walk-in closet. All new carpeting on the second floor.
Ground floor has new flooring as well (in the living and dining rooms), and dining room / living room have an open concept. Galley kitchen has room for kitchen table, and access to two-car garage, and washer/dryer in room with ample storage space.
Kitchen leads out to spacious fenced-in back yard, complete with a persimmon tree to provide fruit in the later months.
(RLNE3799485)