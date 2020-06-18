1100 S LAMAR

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga

Experience urban living like never before! Live in the heart of the S. Lamar district and enjoy being able to walk to the Alamo Drafthouse, nightlife and amazing restaurants. Be the envy of all your friends when you live here! You'll have access to the rooftop pool with panoramic views, three outdoor social spaces, two guest lounges, a two-story health club, a yoga, pilates and barre studio, outdoor grilling and dining areas, Wi-Fi hot spots and so much more. The interior of these apartments are spectacular as well and include designer color schemes, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, spa-inspired bathrooms and beautiful kitchens. A must see! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.