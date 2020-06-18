All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:19 AM

1100 S LAMAR

1100 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Experience urban living like never before! Live in the heart of the S. Lamar district and enjoy being able to walk to the Alamo Drafthouse, nightlife and amazing restaurants. Be the envy of all your friends when you live here! You'll have access to the rooftop pool with panoramic views, three outdoor social spaces, two guest lounges, a two-story health club, a yoga, pilates and barre studio, outdoor grilling and dining areas, Wi-Fi hot spots and so much more. The interior of these apartments are spectacular as well and include designer color schemes, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, spa-inspired bathrooms and beautiful kitchens. A must see! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 S LAMAR have any available units?
1100 S LAMAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 S LAMAR have?
Some of 1100 S LAMAR's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 S LAMAR currently offering any rent specials?
1100 S LAMAR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 S LAMAR pet-friendly?
No, 1100 S LAMAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1100 S LAMAR offer parking?
No, 1100 S LAMAR does not offer parking.
Does 1100 S LAMAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 S LAMAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 S LAMAR have a pool?
Yes, 1100 S LAMAR has a pool.
Does 1100 S LAMAR have accessible units?
No, 1100 S LAMAR does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 S LAMAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 S LAMAR does not have units with dishwashers.
