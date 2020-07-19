10900 Lakeline Mall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

This brand new community is at the crossroads of casual living and true austin charm. Located in the booming north austin neighborhood, this garden apartment community is situated on sprawling acres of oak trees, canals, and green space. With pedestrian trails and a resort-style amenities center, residents have recreation and leisure at their fingertips. Offering sophisticated, well-appointed residences that blend seamlessly with austin's funky but upscale. Choose from studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and townhome floor plans where every gorgeous interior detail has been thoughtfully designed for your comfort, convenience, and complete living satisfaction. It's hard to say which is more impressive: the landscaped beauty of our lush surrounding grounds or the extensive list of features, comforts and services we provide for our residents - like a full pool and sundeck, fitness facilities, lounge spaces, even a gourmet kitchen. Steeped in rich texas tradition and contemporary elegance, this is the perfect compliment to austin's colorful charm and infectious energy.