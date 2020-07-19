All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10900 Lakeline Mall Drive

10900 Lakeline Mall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10900 Lakeline Mall Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
This brand new community is at the crossroads of casual living and true austin charm. Located in the booming north austin neighborhood, this garden apartment community is situated on sprawling acres of oak trees, canals, and green space. With pedestrian trails and a resort-style amenities center, residents have recreation and leisure at their fingertips. Offering sophisticated, well-appointed residences that blend seamlessly with austin's funky but upscale. Choose from studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and townhome floor plans where every gorgeous interior detail has been thoughtfully designed for your comfort, convenience, and complete living satisfaction. It's hard to say which is more impressive: the landscaped beauty of our lush surrounding grounds or the extensive list of features, comforts and services we provide for our residents - like a full pool and sundeck, fitness facilities, lounge spaces, even a gourmet kitchen. Steeped in rich texas tradition and contemporary elegance, this is the perfect compliment to austin's colorful charm and infectious energy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive have any available units?
10900 Lakeline Mall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive have?
Some of 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10900 Lakeline Mall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive offer parking?
No, 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive has a pool.
Does 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive have accessible units?
No, 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive has units with dishwashers.
