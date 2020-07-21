All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:14 AM

10825 Casitas Dr

10825 Casitas Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10825 Casitas Dr, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bed / 2ba house in Casitas subdivision. Close to Parmer Lane and 183A. New tile floors and fresh paint through out. Spotless. New refrigerator included with rent. New window treatments coming soon. Large master suite and large laundry room. Covered patio. This house looks and lives great.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10825 Casitas Dr have any available units?
10825 Casitas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10825 Casitas Dr have?
Some of 10825 Casitas Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10825 Casitas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10825 Casitas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10825 Casitas Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10825 Casitas Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10825 Casitas Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10825 Casitas Dr offers parking.
Does 10825 Casitas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10825 Casitas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10825 Casitas Dr have a pool?
No, 10825 Casitas Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10825 Casitas Dr have accessible units?
No, 10825 Casitas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10825 Casitas Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10825 Casitas Dr has units with dishwashers.
