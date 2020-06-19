10821 Redmond Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Single House for Lease $2600 per month



2 Story, 4 Bedroom Single House, 2850 sq ft for lease in Circle C area. One Year lease minimum, 3 yrs Maximum. Quiet area with nice neighborhood. Back yard is linked to green belt with full of woods. Birds are singing all the seasons. You will enjoy to stay here with the beautiful environment. if you have kids, the local public school is great choice for your family.



In the house, all the applicants are energy efficiency certified. AC, Dishwasher, tankless water heater, ovens and ceiling fans, save your utility bill a lot.



It is an option that washer and dryer, LG Fridge included.



Furnished is another option. Only $2600 per month. This deal wouldnt last long on the market.



