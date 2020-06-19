All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

10821 Redmond Road

10821 Redmond Road · No Longer Available
Location

10821 Redmond Road, Austin, TX 78739
Circle C Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Single House for Lease $2600 per month

2 Story, 4 Bedroom Single House, 2850 sq ft for lease in Circle C area. One Year lease minimum, 3 yrs Maximum. Quiet area with nice neighborhood. Back yard is linked to green belt with full of woods. Birds are singing all the seasons. You will enjoy to stay here with the beautiful environment. if you have kids, the local public school is great choice for your family.

In the house, all the applicants are energy efficiency certified. AC, Dishwasher, tankless water heater, ovens and ceiling fans, save your utility bill a lot.

It is an option that washer and dryer, LG Fridge included.

Furnished is another option. Only $2600 per month. This deal wouldnt last long on the market.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/austin-tx?lid=12556209

(RLNE5130677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10821 Redmond Road have any available units?
10821 Redmond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10821 Redmond Road have?
Some of 10821 Redmond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10821 Redmond Road currently offering any rent specials?
10821 Redmond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10821 Redmond Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10821 Redmond Road is pet friendly.
Does 10821 Redmond Road offer parking?
Yes, 10821 Redmond Road offers parking.
Does 10821 Redmond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10821 Redmond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10821 Redmond Road have a pool?
No, 10821 Redmond Road does not have a pool.
Does 10821 Redmond Road have accessible units?
No, 10821 Redmond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10821 Redmond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10821 Redmond Road has units with dishwashers.
