Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 PM

10733 Marshitahs Way

10733 Marshitahs Way · No Longer Available
Austin
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

10733 Marshitahs Way, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Cul De Sac home with a huge back yard off Slaughter and Manchaca in South Austin. Walk/Bike to Moon Tower Saloon, South Austin Beer Garden (SABG), Indian Roller, the Hive, and Bricks Pub. This home is vacant, has been professionally cleaned and is move-in ready. This home features a great open layout downstairs and 4 bedrooms upstairs. Located close to major highways, schools, shopping at South Park Meadows, and a short drive to Downtown Austin. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).
https://photos.app.goo.gl/hCzTHgriBbnJGdNN9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10733 Marshitahs Way have any available units?
10733 Marshitahs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10733 Marshitahs Way have?
Some of 10733 Marshitahs Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10733 Marshitahs Way currently offering any rent specials?
10733 Marshitahs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10733 Marshitahs Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10733 Marshitahs Way is pet friendly.
Does 10733 Marshitahs Way offer parking?
Yes, 10733 Marshitahs Way offers parking.
Does 10733 Marshitahs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10733 Marshitahs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10733 Marshitahs Way have a pool?
No, 10733 Marshitahs Way does not have a pool.
Does 10733 Marshitahs Way have accessible units?
No, 10733 Marshitahs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10733 Marshitahs Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10733 Marshitahs Way has units with dishwashers.

