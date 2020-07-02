10733 Marshitahs Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bedroom Cul De Sac home with a huge back yard off Slaughter and Manchaca in South Austin. Walk/Bike to Moon Tower Saloon, South Austin Beer Garden (SABG), Indian Roller, the Hive, and Bricks Pub. This home is vacant, has been professionally cleaned and is move-in ready. This home features a great open layout downstairs and 4 bedrooms upstairs. Located close to major highways, schools, shopping at South Park Meadows, and a short drive to Downtown Austin. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).

https://photos.app.goo.gl/hCzTHgriBbnJGdNN9