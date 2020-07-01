All apartments in Austin
10709 Razil Court
Last updated February 3 2020 at 6:16 PM

10709 Razil Court

10709 Razil Court · No Longer Available
Location

10709 Razil Court, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cul De Sac home with a huge back yard and cute curb appeal. This affordable 4 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in South Austin. This move-in ready home featuring a great open layout, Marble Counter-tops, Southwest Style Back-splash, French Doors, Hardwood, Wood Laminate, wonderful natural lighting, and much more. Located close to major highways, schools, shopping, and a 15 minute drive to Downtown Austin. Come enjoy the quite cul de sac life and make this your family's new home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10709 Razil Court have any available units?
10709 Razil Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 10709 Razil Court currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Razil Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 Razil Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10709 Razil Court is pet friendly.
Does 10709 Razil Court offer parking?
No, 10709 Razil Court does not offer parking.
Does 10709 Razil Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10709 Razil Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 Razil Court have a pool?
No, 10709 Razil Court does not have a pool.
Does 10709 Razil Court have accessible units?
No, 10709 Razil Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 Razil Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10709 Razil Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10709 Razil Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10709 Razil Court does not have units with air conditioning.

