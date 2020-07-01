10709 Razil Court

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cul De Sac home with a huge back yard and cute curb appeal. This affordable 4 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in South Austin. This move-in ready home featuring a great open layout, Marble Counter-tops, Southwest Style Back-splash, French Doors, Hardwood, Wood Laminate, wonderful natural lighting, and much more. Located close to major highways, schools, shopping, and a 15 minute drive to Downtown Austin. Come enjoy the quite cul de sac life and make this your family's new home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.