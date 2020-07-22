10642 Wills Loop

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath located near 183 for easy commute. Large living space with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Laundry room with W/D connections. Big master bedroom with a double vanity and walk-in shower in the master bathroom. Single car garage with driveway and private backyard. Home is in walking distance from Lakeline train station. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
