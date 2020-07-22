10642 Wills Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath located near 183 for easy commute. Large living space with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Laundry room with W/D connections. Big master bedroom with a double vanity and walk-in shower in the master bathroom. Single car garage with driveway and private backyard. Home is in walking distance from Lakeline train station.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.