Last updated May 26 2019 at 7:05 AM

10639 Marshitas Way

10639 Marshitahs Way · No Longer Available
Location

10639 Marshitahs Way, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please Call agent for more information. Must See Home.
(South Austin) Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home at Sadlewood with an open floor plan. INCLUDES washer & dryer, fridge, microwave and convection toaster. KITCHEN overlooking the family room. ALL the house has tile floor and laminated floor in all bedrooms. BLINDS and ceiling fans. SUNROOM with AC and storage room in back yard. SHADE in the front and back yard. CONVERTED garage into a spacious room. STORAGE ROOM in the backyard. BIG back yard. FRESHLY painted. GREAT South location on Manchaca & few minutes from IH 35, Mopac, Brodie, Slaughter and William Canon. 20 min to DT Austin.
$1675 monthly** Please contact agent at 512 695 0105
Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/t5gJPLijuto
WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THIS HOME?
Two of the bedrooms have walking closet. Fridge, Microwave, Convection Toaster, Washer and Dryer included. Freshly painted and no carpet in the home. Close to HEB, Walmart, South Park Meadows and the Moon Tower Saloon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10639 Marshitas Way have any available units?
10639 Marshitas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10639 Marshitas Way have?
Some of 10639 Marshitas Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10639 Marshitas Way currently offering any rent specials?
10639 Marshitas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10639 Marshitas Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10639 Marshitas Way is pet friendly.
Does 10639 Marshitas Way offer parking?
Yes, 10639 Marshitas Way offers parking.
Does 10639 Marshitas Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10639 Marshitas Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10639 Marshitas Way have a pool?
No, 10639 Marshitas Way does not have a pool.
Does 10639 Marshitas Way have accessible units?
No, 10639 Marshitas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10639 Marshitas Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10639 Marshitas Way has units with dishwashers.
