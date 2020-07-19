10639 Marshitas Way

Amenities

Please Call agent for more information. Must See Home.

(South Austin) Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home at Sadlewood with an open floor plan. INCLUDES washer & dryer, fridge, microwave and convection toaster. KITCHEN overlooking the family room. ALL the house has tile floor and laminated floor in all bedrooms. BLINDS and ceiling fans. SUNROOM with AC and storage room in back yard. SHADE in the front and back yard. CONVERTED garage into a spacious room. STORAGE ROOM in the backyard. BIG back yard. FRESHLY painted. GREAT South location on Manchaca & few minutes from IH 35, Mopac, Brodie, Slaughter and William Canon. 20 min to DT Austin.

$1675 monthly** Please contact agent at 512 695 0105

Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/t5gJPLijuto

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THIS HOME?

Two of the bedrooms have walking closet. Fridge, Microwave, Convection Toaster, Washer and Dryer included. Freshly painted and no carpet in the home. Close to HEB, Walmart, South Park Meadows and the Moon Tower Saloon.