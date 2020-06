Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 4 bed, 2 bath floorplan in South Austin. Spacious living area downstairs with hard tile. Open kitchen to living with breakfast area. All bedrooms upstairs, all are good sizes. Master bedroom has a good size closet and full bath. Property has one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. Great for entertaining or kicking the ball around. Lots of space for running around. Great price for 4 bed--put this on your list to view today.