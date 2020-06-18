All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 106 W. 51st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
106 W. 51st
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

106 W. 51st

106 West 51st Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

106 West 51st Street, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Calling on all furbabies, cuddle monsters and slobsters. Have you seen so much wide open spaces? So much room for activities? So much..wait.SQUIRREL! Ahem Sorry, anyways drag your human out here and bribe them with snuggles so they may come here to live. You can tell them about strategic location, and modern living, and whatever, who cares. BALL!!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

9ft ceilings

Black Ge Appliances

Dark Wood Cabinet With Pulls

Faux Wood Plank Flooring

Granite Countertops

Ss Refrigerator With Icemaker

Walk-in Closets

At&t U-Verse Available

Ceiling Fans With Light Fixtures

Designer Color Carpets

Garden Tub in Master Baths*

Private Patio or Balcony With Storage and Bike Hooks

Subway Tile Backsplash in Kitchens

Washer/dryer Connections

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Bark Park

Electric Car Charging Station

Garages and Carports (Rental Rates Apply)

Great Room With Full Kitchen

Large Storage Spaces (Rental Rates Apply)

Pool Area With Outdoor Speaker System

Waller Creek, Ut Tennis Courts and City Views!

Bbq Grills

Fitness Center With State of the Art Equipment

Gated Community

Internet Cafe With Wifi

Outdoor Fireplace and Seating

Resident Center With Billiard Table, Tv's and Seating

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 W. 51st have any available units?
106 W. 51st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 W. 51st have?
Some of 106 W. 51st's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 W. 51st currently offering any rent specials?
106 W. 51st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 W. 51st pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 W. 51st is pet friendly.
Does 106 W. 51st offer parking?
Yes, 106 W. 51st does offer parking.
Does 106 W. 51st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 W. 51st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 W. 51st have a pool?
Yes, 106 W. 51st has a pool.
Does 106 W. 51st have accessible units?
Yes, 106 W. 51st has accessible units.
Does 106 W. 51st have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 W. 51st does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 106 W. 51st?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Oak Park
4505 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln
Austin, TX 78723
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
West Lynn Quarter
807 W Lynn
Austin, TX 78703
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Walnut Park
12101 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity