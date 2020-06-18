106 W. 51st

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
Calling on all furbabies, cuddle monsters and slobsters. Have you seen so much wide open spaces? So much room for activities? So much..wait.SQUIRREL! Ahem Sorry, anyways drag your human out here and bribe them with snuggles so they may come here to live. You can tell them about strategic location, and modern living, and whatever, who cares. BALL!!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
9ft ceilings
Black Ge Appliances
Dark Wood Cabinet With Pulls
Faux Wood Plank Flooring
Granite Countertops
Ss Refrigerator With Icemaker
Walk-in Closets
At&t U-Verse Available
Ceiling Fans With Light Fixtures
Designer Color Carpets
Garden Tub in Master Baths*
Private Patio or Balcony With Storage and Bike Hooks
Subway Tile Backsplash in Kitchens
Washer/dryer Connections
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Bark Park
Electric Car Charging Station
Garages and Carports (Rental Rates Apply)
Great Room With Full Kitchen
Large Storage Spaces (Rental Rates Apply)
Pool Area With Outdoor Speaker System
Waller Creek, Ut Tennis Courts and City Views!
Bbq Grills
Fitness Center With State of the Art Equipment
Gated Community
Internet Cafe With Wifi
Outdoor Fireplace and Seating
Resident Center With Billiard Table, Tv's and Seating