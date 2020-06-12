All apartments in Austin
105 Rainey St
105 Rainey St

105 Rainey Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the space time continuum appeared right on Rainey Street, a once quiet and cozy row of quaint homes. After much shock and confusion, it was later discovered that this rift in the universe was caused by a group of future humans from the year 2501, whom said to hail from the yet to be discovered Nation of Funk with the ability to construct stellar buildings of intergalactic glory. Gracefully, they decided to show us an example of their majesty, and built this lovely community where wonderful people like you can live.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Floor to ceiling windows with views

Double paned noise reducing windows

Wood Style Floors

Patios and Balconies

Ceiling Fans in Every Bedroom

Oversized Garden Style Tubs

Standing Tile and Glass Showers

Open Kitchen Plan with Islands

Glass-front Shaker Cabinets

Under Cabinet Lighting

ENERGYSTAR Stainless Appliances

Quartz Countertops Throughout

Upgraded Lighting Throughout

Undermounted Kitchen and Vanity Sinks

Nest Programmable Thermostats

Convenience ledge at Apartment Entry

USB Outlets

Teal Hot Water System

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Rooftop Infinity Edge Pool overlooking downtown, and Lady Bird Lake

Poolside BBQ/Outdoor Entertaining Area

Poolside Covered Cabanas with Outdoor TV's

Large Amenity Areas with 24/7 access

Common Spaces for Social Gatherings

Professional Demonstration Kitchen in Clubhouse

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center (Overlooking Pool on the Top Floor of the Building)

Coffee Bar

Controlled-Access Parking

Private Conference Room

Fenced in Dog Park with Pet Washing Stations

24 hr access Parcel Pending lockers for package delivery

Onsite Eateries

Clubhouse with Large Amenity Areas for Social Gatherings

Cyber Café

Valet Trash

Dry Cleaning Delivery

Preferred Parking for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

Electric Charging Stations

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Rainey St have any available units?
105 Rainey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Rainey St have?
Some of 105 Rainey St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Rainey St currently offering any rent specials?
105 Rainey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Rainey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Rainey St is pet friendly.
Does 105 Rainey St offer parking?
Yes, 105 Rainey St does offer parking.
Does 105 Rainey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Rainey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Rainey St have a pool?
Yes, 105 Rainey St has a pool.
Does 105 Rainey St have accessible units?
Yes, 105 Rainey St has accessible units.
Does 105 Rainey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Rainey St does not have units with dishwashers.
