10409 Foxglove CT

patio / balcony parking fireplace game room microwave

Gorgeous Wilshire home, 4-side white stone/French slurry sitting prominently on a quiet, secluded hilltop cul-de-sac. Tucked away in Park West, this home features 4 nice bedrooms, 3 full baths and a game room/sitting area. The family room has a fireplace and soaring ceilings, allowing for abundant light throughout the home. The private patio backs to permanent interior greenbelt for morning coffees or dining when its cool out. Don't miss the princess' secret closet at the master! Meticulously kept.