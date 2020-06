Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

BE THE 1ST TO LIVE INT HIS HOME! BRAND NEW AND 15 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN AUSTIN. This lovely brand new home features 3 bedrooms, walk-in closets, plus a BONUS/OFFICE room upstairs. Home is furnished with a brand new washer and dryer and a stainless steel fridge. 3 minutes to HEB, within 10 minutes of Starbucks and additional shopping, dining, parks and gyms! This home is located on a private street and is a must-see