Last updated June 17 2019 at 8:52 AM

10301 Old San Antonio

10301 Old San Antonio Road · No Longer Available
Location

10301 Old San Antonio Road, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
This spectacular community can be your next apartment destination and you will love it! Each apartment incorporates designer finishes like frameless shower enclosures, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Head out into the community where youll have access to and outdoor training and yoga area, a resort-style pool and sundeck, arcade game table, grilling stations, a pet spa and dog park, Starbucks coffee bar, 4-acre park and nature trail and much more. Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (29880)
Apartment Experts - South Austin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 Old San Antonio have any available units?
10301 Old San Antonio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10301 Old San Antonio have?
Some of 10301 Old San Antonio's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10301 Old San Antonio currently offering any rent specials?
10301 Old San Antonio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 Old San Antonio pet-friendly?
Yes, 10301 Old San Antonio is pet friendly.
Does 10301 Old San Antonio offer parking?
No, 10301 Old San Antonio does not offer parking.
Does 10301 Old San Antonio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10301 Old San Antonio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 Old San Antonio have a pool?
Yes, 10301 Old San Antonio has a pool.
Does 10301 Old San Antonio have accessible units?
No, 10301 Old San Antonio does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 Old San Antonio have units with dishwashers?
No, 10301 Old San Antonio does not have units with dishwashers.
