1027 S Congress Ave

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
This building is like that normal kid in middle school. For a long time, he was kinda just there. Nice, agreeable, but not too exciting. Like pleasing wallpaper. And then, as time moved on, people got older, he got pinned down too many times in the friend zone due to his lukewarm charm and mild demeanor. But things changed. After listening to lots of inspiring podcasts, he discovered a newfound enthusiasm for the gym, classic literary texts, and uncovered a sharp piercing witt capable of making even the most steel faced grumpy old men giggle like school kids. Now, his instagram followers have exploded in numbers and quality. Just like this building. Exactly the same. Super cool.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Downtown Skyline Views
Roommate Optimized Floor Plans
Nest Thermostat
Granite & Silestone Countertops
Vinyl Wood Flooring
Designer Cabinetry
Large Kitchens with Granite Peninsulas
Built-in Desks
Rainfall Full Body Shower
Stainless Steel Appliances
Private Balconies
Washers & Dryers Included
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resident Lounge with Game Area
Executive Business Center
Dog Park
Gas BBQ Grills
Floor-Level Covered Parking
Resort-Style Swimming Pool
24-Hour Fitness Center