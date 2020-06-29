10228 Open Gate Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE 11/1/2019!! Call Danny Adams with Renters Warehouse at 512-658-0632 with questions or to schedule a showing. This 4/2 is the highly desirable Canyon Creek subdivision that is known for its Austin beauty! Come explore the beauty of the neighborhood hike and bike trails. Only 5 miles from Lake Travis and Lake Austin! Close to Hwy 183, 620, and major shopping and employment centers. Three bedrooms plus a study that could be used as a bedroom that has a fireplace! Large living area open to the kitchen that has a grotto cooking area! Tons of cabinet and countertop space with a center island and bar height eating area! This home also has a second living area at the front of the house as well as a formal dining area. Large master bedroom and bathroom with double vanity, stand up shower, and soaking tub. Beautiful backyard with a nice deck, shaded by the old oak trees and another flagstone patio area in the back corner. Don't let this opportunity pass you by! Lawn care included!