10224 Bankhead Drive

This home features 42” Autumn Brown cabinets with gorgeous 3x6 subway tile backsplash. The El Dorado granite is the perfect compliment to the gourmet kitchen! Lighting package through-out the home. The covered patio is ideal for family gatherings. Entire home is fitted with 2” faux wood blinds. Vistas of Austin will feature a park and pool amenities center fitted with BBQ cabana and playgrounds. Located in AISD. Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non Refundable.

