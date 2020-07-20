All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:15 PM

10224 Bankhead Drive

10224 Bankhead Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10224 Bankhead Dr, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This home features 42” Autumn Brown cabinets with gorgeous 3x6 subway tile backsplash. The El Dorado granite is the perfect compliment to the gourmet kitchen! Lighting package through-out the home. The covered patio is ideal for family gatherings. Entire home is fitted with 2” faux wood blinds. Vistas of Austin will feature a park and pool amenities center fitted with BBQ cabana and playgrounds. Located in AISD. Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non Refundable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10224 Bankhead Drive have any available units?
10224 Bankhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10224 Bankhead Drive have?
Some of 10224 Bankhead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10224 Bankhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10224 Bankhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10224 Bankhead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10224 Bankhead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10224 Bankhead Drive offer parking?
No, 10224 Bankhead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10224 Bankhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10224 Bankhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10224 Bankhead Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10224 Bankhead Drive has a pool.
Does 10224 Bankhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 10224 Bankhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10224 Bankhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10224 Bankhead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
