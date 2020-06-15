Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/w87U2c56UHE**



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Off Street driveway + carport parking

NEIGHBORHOOD: Central Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1940



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Highly desirable neighborhood! Close to Mueller, Downtown, Major Highways!- - Gorgeous hard flooring throughout!

- Large bonus room in back!

- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenant

- Large deck in back yard!

- Shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining

- Garage for storage



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1018-ellingson-ln ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.