All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1018 Ellingson Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1018 Ellingson Ln
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:16 PM

1018 Ellingson Ln

1018 Ellingson Lane · (737) 210-5899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1018 Ellingson Lane, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/w87U2c56UHE**

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off Street driveway + carport parking
NEIGHBORHOOD: Central Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1940

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Highly desirable neighborhood! Close to Mueller, Downtown, Major Highways!- - Gorgeous hard flooring throughout!
- Large bonus room in back!
- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenant
- Large deck in back yard!
- Shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining
- Garage for storage

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1018-ellingson-ln ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Ellingson Ln have any available units?
1018 Ellingson Ln has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 Ellingson Ln have?
Some of 1018 Ellingson Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Ellingson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Ellingson Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Ellingson Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Ellingson Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Ellingson Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Ellingson Ln does offer parking.
Does 1018 Ellingson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 Ellingson Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Ellingson Ln have a pool?
No, 1018 Ellingson Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Ellingson Ln have accessible units?
No, 1018 Ellingson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Ellingson Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Ellingson Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1018 Ellingson Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village at Collinwood
1001 Collinwood West Dr
Austin, TX 78753
10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way
Austin, TX 78750
Avonmora
4501 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity