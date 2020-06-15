1018 Ellingson Ln

Amenities
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/w87U2c56UHE**
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off Street driveway + carport parking
NEIGHBORHOOD: Central Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1940
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Highly desirable neighborhood! Close to Mueller, Downtown, Major Highways!- - Gorgeous hard flooring throughout!
- Large bonus room in back!
- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenant
- Large deck in back yard!
- Shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining
- Garage for storage
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)
