Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1016 B Bonham Terrace Available 08/01/19 Tiny house in the heart of 78704 Travis Heights - Tiny house in 78704! Super cool little house with open living bedroom kitchen area, roomy bathroom with walk in shower. plus nice-size walk-in closet. street parking only. Available August 1. In back of another house with long term quiet tenant.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4135010)