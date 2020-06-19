10110 S. 1st St

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Vaulted Ceiling
Granite Countertops in K/B
View
Ample Storage
Crown molding
Fireplace
Private Patio or Balcony
Built-In Computer desk
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort-Style Pool with Heated Spa
Resident Clubhouse with WiFi
Private Garages Available
Business Center with WiFi
24/7 Fitness Center
Barbecue Grills
Gated, Limited-Access Community
Free Group Fitness Classes
Outdoor Fireplace with Lounge Seating
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance