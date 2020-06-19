All apartments in Austin
10110 S. 1st St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

10110 S. 1st St

10110 South 1st Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10110 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Washer/Dryer in Unit

Vaulted Ceiling

Granite Countertops in K/B

View

Ample Storage

Crown molding

Fireplace

Private Patio or Balcony

Built-In Computer desk

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Resort-Style Pool with Heated Spa

Resident Clubhouse with WiFi

Private Garages Available

Business Center with WiFi

24/7 Fitness Center

Barbecue Grills

Gated, Limited-Access Community

Free Group Fitness Classes

Outdoor Fireplace with Lounge Seating

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10110 S. 1st St have any available units?
10110 S. 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10110 S. 1st St have?
Some of 10110 S. 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10110 S. 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
10110 S. 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10110 S. 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 10110 S. 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10110 S. 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 10110 S. 1st St does offer parking.
Does 10110 S. 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10110 S. 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10110 S. 1st St have a pool?
Yes, 10110 S. 1st St has a pool.
Does 10110 S. 1st St have accessible units?
Yes, 10110 S. 1st St has accessible units.
Does 10110 S. 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10110 S. 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
