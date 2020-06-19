10110 S. 1st St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Washer/Dryer in Unit



Vaulted Ceiling



Granite Countertops in K/B



View



Ample Storage



Crown molding



Fireplace



Private Patio or Balcony



Built-In Computer desk



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Resort-Style Pool with Heated Spa



Resident Clubhouse with WiFi



Private Garages Available



Business Center with WiFi



24/7 Fitness Center



Barbecue Grills



Gated, Limited-Access Community



Free Group Fitness Classes



Outdoor Fireplace with Lounge Seating



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



