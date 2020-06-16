10106 Aspen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

This is a lovely, modernized single home that sits on a quiet street and comes with an enormous private. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master has it's own bath with sliding barn door (not in photos). Spacious screened porch and a second covered side off the kitchen where you can do your barbecuing. 2 car garage is clean and spacious, with an adjacent nook that serves as a workshop. Beautiful wood plank ceramic tile. Ring doorbell! Especially large fenced yard--a dream for gardeners and a safe space for kids and pets.

Contact us to schedule a showing.