All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10106 Aspen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10106 Aspen Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 8:06 PM

10106 Aspen Street

10106 Aspen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10106 Aspen Street, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a lovely, modernized single home that sits on a quiet street and comes with an enormous private. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master has it's own bath with sliding barn door (not in photos). Spacious screened porch and a second covered side off the kitchen where you can do your barbecuing. 2 car garage is clean and spacious, with an adjacent nook that serves as a workshop. Beautiful wood plank ceramic tile. Ring doorbell! Especially large fenced yard--a dream for gardeners and a safe space for kids and pets.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10106 Aspen Street have any available units?
10106 Aspen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10106 Aspen Street have?
Some of 10106 Aspen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10106 Aspen Street currently offering any rent specials?
10106 Aspen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 Aspen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10106 Aspen Street is pet friendly.
Does 10106 Aspen Street offer parking?
Yes, 10106 Aspen Street offers parking.
Does 10106 Aspen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10106 Aspen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 Aspen Street have a pool?
No, 10106 Aspen Street does not have a pool.
Does 10106 Aspen Street have accessible units?
No, 10106 Aspen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 Aspen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10106 Aspen Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch
801 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
The District at Soco
501 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78704
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin