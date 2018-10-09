10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pool hot tub

Big Price Drop to $2400 - Big Price Drop to $2400: compare to other properties in Onion Creek to see the marked advantage in value for your money!



Gorgeous family home / executive rental / corporate retreat in a quiet Onion Creek community boasting a golf club, swimming pool and dining. Open floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 living areas (dining & living). The master suite has a large spa and is oversized with seating area. Along with the whole back of the house it opens to magnificent huge backyard fusing with endless greenbelt.



The size of windows and very high ceilings allow for natural light and make this place very energy efficient. Loads of storage, gourmet kitchen, high efficiency washer and dryer are mong many other assets this place boasts. Call for more information or schedule a tour!



Take a 360 Virtual Tour! ! ! . . . Just paste the link into your browser

https://360.ht/iframe/QHVCPKF



