Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr

10104 Shinnecock Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10104 Shinnecock Hills Drive, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Big Price Drop to $2400 - Big Price Drop to $2400: compare to other properties in Onion Creek to see the marked advantage in value for your money!

Gorgeous family home / executive rental / corporate retreat in a quiet Onion Creek community boasting a golf club, swimming pool and dining. Open floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 living areas (dining & living). The master suite has a large spa and is oversized with seating area. Along with the whole back of the house it opens to magnificent huge backyard fusing with endless greenbelt.

The size of windows and very high ceilings allow for natural light and make this place very energy efficient. Loads of storage, gourmet kitchen, high efficiency washer and dryer are mong many other assets this place boasts. Call for more information or schedule a tour!

Take a 360 Virtual Tour! ! ! . . . Just paste the link into your browser
https://360.ht/iframe/QHVCPKF

(RLNE5059334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr have any available units?
10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr has a pool.
Does 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10104 Shinnecock Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
