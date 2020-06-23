1007 Morrow St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

* Walk-through Video: https://youtu.be/nu9F3rlHQzk



Garage apartment in highly desirable new neighborhood - top quality construction and design. Hard flooring throughout for easy care and cleaning, lots of windows and natural light. Granite tops and tile back-splash. All appliances are included. Dedicated parking spot, off street. W/D provided as a courtesy from owner. Just a short distance to Crestview metro station, Blackstar Brewing Co-op, cafes, shopping and more. All utilities are included in the price! Garage not included.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 0

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Assigned

NEIGHBORHOOD: Crestview

YEAR BUILT: 2015



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Lease price will include electricity, water, trash, gas, lawncare.

- W/D provided as courtesy from owner

- Lots of natural light

- Great location! Highly desirable neighborhood



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- $200 monthly Utility Fee

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent



