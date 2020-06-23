1007 Morrow St

Amenities
Garage apartment in highly desirable new neighborhood - top quality construction and design. Hard flooring throughout for easy care and cleaning, lots of windows and natural light. Granite tops and tile back-splash. All appliances are included. Dedicated parking spot, off street. W/D provided as a courtesy from owner. Just a short distance to Crestview metro station, Blackstar Brewing Co-op, cafes, shopping and more. All utilities are included in the price! Garage not included.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 0
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Assigned
NEIGHBORHOOD: Crestview
YEAR BUILT: 2015
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Lease price will include electricity, water, trash, gas, lawncare.
- W/D provided as courtesy from owner
- Lots of natural light
- Great location! Highly desirable neighborhood
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- $200 monthly Utility Fee
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
