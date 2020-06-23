All apartments in Austin
1007 Morrow St
1007 Morrow St

1007 Morrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Morrow Street, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
* Walk-through Video: https://youtu.be/nu9F3rlHQzk

Garage apartment in highly desirable new neighborhood - top quality construction and design. Hard flooring throughout for easy care and cleaning, lots of windows and natural light. Granite tops and tile back-splash. All appliances are included. Dedicated parking spot, off street. W/D provided as a courtesy from owner. Just a short distance to Crestview metro station, Blackstar Brewing Co-op, cafes, shopping and more. All utilities are included in the price! Garage not included.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 0
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Assigned
NEIGHBORHOOD: Crestview
YEAR BUILT: 2015

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Lease price will include electricity, water, trash, gas, lawncare.
- W/D provided as courtesy from owner
- Lots of natural light
- Great location! Highly desirable neighborhood

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- $200 monthly Utility Fee
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Hardwood Floor, New Flooring, New Paint, Views, W/D In Unit, Water Heater (Tank - Electric), Assigned Parking

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1007-morrow-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

