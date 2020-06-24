Amenities

1007 Huntridge Dr Available 05/15/19 Beautifully remodeled home in North Austin!! - Beautiful established North Austin neighborhood near The Domain! Nestled between N Lamar and Braker. Mature tress, rolling hills, and unique homes! No cookie cutters! Easy commuting with nearby MOPAC or I-35. Recently remodeled this home boasts new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Skylights for plenty of natural light. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Beautiful backyard with covered porch.



