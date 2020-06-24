All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1007 Huntridge Dr

1007 Huntridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Huntridge Drive, Austin, TX 78758

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1007 Huntridge Dr Available 05/15/19 Beautifully remodeled home in North Austin!! - Beautiful established North Austin neighborhood near The Domain! Nestled between N Lamar and Braker. Mature tress, rolling hills, and unique homes! No cookie cutters! Easy commuting with nearby MOPAC or I-35. Recently remodeled this home boasts new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Skylights for plenty of natural light. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Beautiful backyard with covered porch.

(RLNE4774664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Huntridge Dr have any available units?
1007 Huntridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Huntridge Dr have?
Some of 1007 Huntridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Huntridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Huntridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Huntridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Huntridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Huntridge Dr offer parking?
No, 1007 Huntridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Huntridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Huntridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Huntridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1007 Huntridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Huntridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1007 Huntridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Huntridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Huntridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
