Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

1005 W. Stassney Ln

1005 West Stassney Lane · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1005 West Stassney Lane, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Live just south of Ben White in a fantastic community where you?ll be able to walk to HEB, ACC, eateries, shopping and more! Bring along your pets and enjoy all the great amenities including a BBQ/Picnic area, courtyards, laundry facilities and swimming pool! This chic apartment has extra storage, modern fixtures, large closets, high ceilings and a patio/balcony. Home sweet home for a great price! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 W. Stassney Ln have any available units?
1005 W. Stassney Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 W. Stassney Ln have?
Some of 1005 W. Stassney Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 W. Stassney Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1005 W. Stassney Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 W. Stassney Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1005 W. Stassney Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1005 W. Stassney Ln offer parking?
No, 1005 W. Stassney Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1005 W. Stassney Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 W. Stassney Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 W. Stassney Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1005 W. Stassney Ln has a pool.
Does 1005 W. Stassney Ln have accessible units?
No, 1005 W. Stassney Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 W. Stassney Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 W. Stassney Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
