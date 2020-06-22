1005 Fiesta St

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/26afb4004c ---- East Austin Gem with lots of space! 5 bedrooms total. 4 downstairs and 1 upstairs. The bedroom in the back downstairs is completely sound proofed and was used as a music studio at one time. Works well for multiple roommates; super close to downtown, UT and other great Austin activities and parks. Updated SS appliances and kitchen cabinets, laminate wood flooring throughout and tile in the baths. The backyard has a shed for additional storage and a huge pecan trees for shade.