All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1005 Fiesta St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1005 Fiesta St
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

1005 Fiesta St

1005 Fiesta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Govalle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1005 Fiesta Street, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/26afb4004c ---- East Austin Gem with lots of space! 5 bedrooms total. 4 downstairs and 1 upstairs. The bedroom in the back downstairs is completely sound proofed and was used as a music studio at one time. Works well for multiple roommates; super close to downtown, UT and other great Austin activities and parks. Updated SS appliances and kitchen cabinets, laminate wood flooring throughout and tile in the baths. The backyard has a shed for additional storage and a huge pecan trees for shade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Fiesta St have any available units?
1005 Fiesta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1005 Fiesta St currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Fiesta St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Fiesta St pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Fiesta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1005 Fiesta St offer parking?
No, 1005 Fiesta St does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Fiesta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Fiesta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Fiesta St have a pool?
No, 1005 Fiesta St does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Fiesta St have accessible units?
No, 1005 Fiesta St does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Fiesta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Fiesta St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Fiesta St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Fiesta St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Feliz
1804 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Avonmora
4501 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Cannon Oaks
2302 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway
Austin, TX 78652
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin