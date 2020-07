Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Come check out this sweet kitchen! The location of this home is great to be close to the action without being in it. Recent refresh through out the home. This unique home is very functional and planned out. The big bedrooms are great for a roommate scenario. The big back yard is great for the pups. ($250 deposit). This one is ready to roll! Call Luke at 512-549-2918 or text 512-766-5047