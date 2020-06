Amenities

Nicely designed one story traditional style home offers three bedrooms two Remodeled full baths with a open living room. Remodeled Kitchen! No Carpet!! Nestled in a well established community with easy access to major highways, shopping and schools. Amenities include fenced back yard, covered patio and a 2 car attached garage. Property comes with a Large storage building and plenty of space for backyard entertainment. Landlord will consider leases over 1 year. Must have good credit.