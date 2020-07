Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court trash valet volleyball court parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance key fob access online portal

At Residences at Glenview Reserve apartments in Davidson County of Nashville, Tennessee, you will experience unparalleled service with all of the finest amenities you desire. Benefit from the well-equipped center, enjoy an afternoon cookout at one of the community barbecue grills, or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. Spacious one and two bedroom apartment interiors feature black appliances, wood style flooring, premium hardware and lighting, and more. If you are into convenience, over 15 restaurants are just within one mile from your front door. Want to drive to the city and experience the thriving music scene? The prime location just off Interstate 40 affords easy access to Music Row in Downtown Nashville; it's just under 7 miles away. Experience all that a Nashville lifestyle offers at Residences at Glenview Reserve - apply online today!