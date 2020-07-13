/
apartments with pool
31 Apartments for rent in Columbia, TN with pool
44 Units Available
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1316 sqft
*******Move in by July 15, 2020 and receive up to $750 off our 2 bedrooms when you sign a 12 month lease!**** We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are excited to offer virtual, self-guided tours or in person tours by
13 Units Available
Graymere Apartments
1955 Union Pl, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1199 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, fireplaces, central heating and private patios. Close to Columbia Mall and other shopping centers in the area. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a clubhouse and a tennis court.
3 Units Available
The Kensington
1112 Nashville Hwy, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 Unit Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.
Results within 5 miles of Columbia
9 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$992
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
1 Unit Available
3019 Wesley Road
3019 Wesley Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1726 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
3029 Commonwealth Drive
3029 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
1887 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
1024 Daniel Lane
1024 Daniel Lane, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2002 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,002 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
926 Beverly Court
926 Beverly Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2195 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,195 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
6001 Spade Dr Lot 191
6001 Spade Dr, Maury County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2789 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 bedroom 3 bath all brick home for lease on a corner lot with a side entry garage.
Results within 10 miles of Columbia
9 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
41 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
21 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1446 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
16 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
1 Unit Available
Chapman's Retreat
4005 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
1 Unit Available
4029 Williford Way
4029 Williford Way, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2605 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,605 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
1325 Saybrook Crossing
1325 Staybrook Crossing, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2038 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS 3 BED/2.5 BATH~NEW PAINT~BRAND NEW LAMINATE FLOORING~STAINLESS APPLIANCE WITH CHEFS RANGE~2 GAS FIREPLACES~PRIVATE BACKYARD~PETS ARE ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL~$65 NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE
1 Unit Available
3000 Newport Valley Cir-M4
3000 New Port Valley Cir, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1203 sqft
TOWNHOME- Quality townhome offers sand and finish hardwood, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, underground utilities, sidewalks and Williamson county schools.
1 Unit Available
3303 Monoco Drive
3303 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2332 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,332 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
1054 Somerset Springs Dr
1054 Somerset Springs Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1546 sqft
Non Smoking , sorry no pets. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in desirable Spring Hill Tn location. Two car enclosed garage. Use of association pool, exercise room, playground and clubhouse rental available.
1 Unit Available
3007 Gari Baldi Way
3007 Gari Baldi Way, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2812 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.
