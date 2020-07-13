Apartment List
/
TN
/
clarksville
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, TN with pool

Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Madison Street
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$702
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1000 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$748
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
1050 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$677
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Greenwood
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$721
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$865
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
10 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$855
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1110 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1125 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3496 Sandpiper Drive
3496 Sandpiper Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1900 sqft
3496 Sandpiper Drive Available 08/22/20 Stunning Home Close to Governor's Square! - Beautiful three bedroom featuring an expansive carpeted living room and fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen leading out onto a back deck with a gorgeous view.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
652 Fallbrook Lane
652 Fallbrook Lane, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1600 sqft
652 Fallbrook Lane Available 08/22/20 Brick Ranch Home with No Backyard Neighbors! - Spectacular partial brick home featuring an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and fireplace in the specious living room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
116 Ballygar St
116 Ballygar Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Included: Leasing office does showings, pest control, trash included, pool during seasonal months. Pet policy: 2 pet max, cat or dog (non-aggressive breeds), 25 lb max for first / 45 lb. max combined, $500 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1132 Chinook Cir
1132 Chinook Circle, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1966 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home, convenient to Fort Campbell, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large great room w/fireplace, large kitchen, fabulous master suite w/whirlpool bath, 2 car garage, extended lower deck area and a private deck off the master bedroom.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
506 Lafayette Rd
506 Lafayette Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1234 sqft
506 Lafayette Road is a 1 story brick home built in the early 80's features an open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo, a breakfast bar with a fully functioning kitchen, a large pantry, and a large laundry room with washer & dryer

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
963 Culverson Ct
963 Culverson Court, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Nearly new home. Fenced yard. Neighborhood features a clubhouse, park, playground, pool and underground utilities.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
146 Alexander Blvd
146 Alexander Boulevard, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1777 sqft
146 Alexander Blvd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful well-maintained condo at Governors Crossing - Beautiful well-maintained condo close to hospital. Open floor plan with master on main floor. Main floor has 1/2 bath and laundry room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
183 Whitman Alley
183 Whitman Alley, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1644 sqft
183 Whitman Alley Available 07/14/20 183 Whitman Alley - 183 Whitman Alley is located in the Wilson Green subdivision.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
318 Sam Houston Cir
318 Sam Houston Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
318 Sam Houston Cir Available 08/14/20 318 Sam Houston Circle - Charming 2 bed, 2.5 bath w/open concept, covered porch, conveniently located to Wilma Rudolph, Rossview, Tennova Healthcare and I-24, community w/clubhouse and pool, no pets.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
104 Ballygar St
104 Ballygar Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
Included: Leasing office does showings, pest control, trash included, pool during seasonal months. Pet policy: 2 pet max, cat or dog (non-aggressive breeds), 25 lb max for first / 45 lb. max combined, $500 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
303 Sam Houston Circle
303 Sam Houston Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1216 sqft
*Improved Price* Beautiful Home Boasting Hardwood Flooring In Expansive Living Room Opening To The Eat In Kitchen With Breakfast Bar and Door Leading To The Semi-Private Back Patio with Storage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Madison Street
Penn Warren
300 Greenwood Avenue, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
With 12 foot ceilings, this apartment has an incredibly unique feel to it! The kitchen has been renovated to include stainless steel appliances and this apartment has a huge patio for entertaining or just lounging outside! Please call our office

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
727 Cavalier Drive
727 Cavalier Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1760 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,760 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report. Clarksville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clarksville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Clarksville Rent Report. Clarksville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clarksville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Clarksville rents increased slightly over the past month

Clarksville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clarksville stand at $627 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Clarksville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clarksville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Clarksville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Clarksville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Clarksville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Clarksville's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Clarksville's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clarksville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Clarksville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClarksville 3 BedroomsClarksville Apartments under $800
    Clarksville Apartments with BalconyClarksville Apartments with GarageClarksville Apartments with GymClarksville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClarksville Apartments with Parking
    Clarksville Apartments with PoolClarksville Apartments with Washer-DryerClarksville Dog Friendly ApartmentsClarksville Luxury PlacesClarksville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
    Mount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
    White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    GreenwoodMadison Street
    Red River
    Brandon Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
    Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
    Tennessee State University