Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

Brighton Valley

500 Brooksboro Ter · (615) 864-9402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
12-14 month lease half off of prorated rent at move in.
Location

500 Brooksboro Ter, Nashville, TN 37217

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 155 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 142 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 634 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 576 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brighton Valley.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
internet access
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Welcome home to Brighton Valley Apartments, located in Nashville TN, minutes away from the Nashville Airport. Whether you're in the mood for a stroll around Nashville's downtown square or to do some shopping, living at Brighton Valley Apartments makes getting there easy. Major parks, recreation, and interstate access are moments away.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (non-refundable) or one month's rent (refundable)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brighton Valley have any available units?
Brighton Valley has 8 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Brighton Valley have?
Some of Brighton Valley's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brighton Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Brighton Valley is offering the following rent specials: 12-14 month lease half off of prorated rent at move in.
Is Brighton Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Brighton Valley is pet friendly.
Does Brighton Valley offer parking?
Yes, Brighton Valley offers parking.
Does Brighton Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brighton Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brighton Valley have a pool?
Yes, Brighton Valley has a pool.
Does Brighton Valley have accessible units?
Yes, Brighton Valley has accessible units.
Does Brighton Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brighton Valley has units with dishwashers.
